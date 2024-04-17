The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024, today, April 17. According to the notification the exam will be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024.

Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to download their admit cards 1 week before the commencement of the Main exam from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations

Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Time Table Date Time Subject June 22, 2024 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Geology Paper I

Geophysics Paper I

Chemistry Paper I June 22, 2024 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM Geology Paper II

Geophysics Paper II

Chemistry Paper II

June 23, 2024 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Geology Paper III

Geophysics Paper III

Chemistry Paper III June 23, 2024 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM Hydrogeology

“Candidates competing for selection to the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) only will be required to appear in GEOLOGY PAPER I and GEOLOGY PAPER-II on 22nd June but only HYDROGEOLOGY (Paper No.4) on 23rd June, 2024,” reads the notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.