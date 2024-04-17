Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results for the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the results from the official website navodaya.gov.in. The registration process concluded on August 31, 2023.

The exam authority conducted the selection examination for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs on January 20, 2024. Phase I exam was held on November 4, 2023.

The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6 result

  1. Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download result

  3. Key in your credentials and login

  4. Click on the link to View/Download admit card

  5. Check and download a copy of the result

  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.