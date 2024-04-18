The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Professors in different disciplines in (Group-A) in Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang, Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur & Govt. College of Engineering, Keonjhar under Skill Development and Technical Education Department. [31 of 2023-24] today, April 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years as on April 18, 2024. There’s no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: PhD degree in the relevant field and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC Professor 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online Click on the Professor 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference