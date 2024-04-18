The Staff Selection Commission will today, April 18, conclude the online application process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can must submit their duly filled forms on the official website ssc.gov.in . The correction window will open from April 22 to 23, 2024.

The Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) will be conducted from June 4 to 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the official notification below:

Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under quick links, click on ‘Apply’ Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

