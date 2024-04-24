The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsc.gov.in till May 14, 2024. The form correction window will open on May 15 and close on May 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.