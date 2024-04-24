Delhi High Court has released the Senior Personal Assistant Stage III exam schedule. As per the notification, the Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Admit Card will be issued 2 to 3 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. https://www.delhihighcourt.nic.in/ under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SPA Stage III admit card 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Go to the Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the SPA Stage III admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.