The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) has released the revised schedule of the TS EAPCET 2024 and TS ICET 2024. As per the revised notification, the EAPCET will be held from May 7 to 11 and the ICET will be conducted on June 5 and 6.

“In view of the General Elections scheduled on 13.05.2024 in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana State Council of Higher Education has rescheduled the dates for TS EAPCET-2024 and TS ICET-2024 to avoid the TS EAPCET-2024 exam on day before the polling date and TS ICET2-2024 exam on day of counting date,” reads the notification.

Here’s the revised schedule.

Meanwhile, the registrations for TS ICET 2024 are underway at icet.tsche.ac.in . Candidates can apply for the exam till April 30, 2024. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is May 17 and May 27, respectively. The correction window will open from May 17 to 20, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the TS ICET 2024 notification.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.