TPSC JE Mains admit card 2024 released; download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) (Advt. No.-09/2023) Main examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The JE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 5, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.
Steps to download JE Main admit card 2024
- Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the E-Admit Card link
- Click on the JE Main admit card 2024 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
