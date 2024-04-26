Osmania University Hyderabad has opened the application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS ECET 2024 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in till April 28.

The exam will be held on May 6 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The test will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be made available to download from May 1 onwards.

TS ECET 2024 is the entrance test for Diploma of Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy and for BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to ECET 2024 form

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on TS ECET form correction Login and proceed with the application correction Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to TS ECET 2024 form.