TS ECET 2024 application edit window opens; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at ecet.tsche.ac.in till April 28.
Osmania University Hyderabad has opened the application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS ECET 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in till April 28.
The exam will be held on May 6 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The test will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be made available to download from May 1 onwards.
TS ECET 2024 is the entrance test for Diploma of Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy and for BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to ECET 2024 form
Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on TS ECET form correction
Login and proceed with the application correction
Make the necessary changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make changes to TS ECET 2024 form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.