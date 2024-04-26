US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has started accepting applications for the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program which offers financial support for citizenship preparation programs in communities nationwide. Applications are due by June 21. This 16-year-old program will provide up to $10 million in grants to assist legal immigrants with naturalization and advancing civic integration by enhancing their proficiency in English, understanding of US history, and Civics.

USCIS expects to grant up to $300,000 yearly for two years to approximately 40 organizations to provide access to high-quality citizenship and integration services.

“To apply for this funding opportunity, visit www.grants.gov . USCIS encourages applicants to visit www.grants.gov before the application deadline to obtain registration information needed to complete the application process,” reads the notification. For additional information on the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program for fiscal year 2024, visit or email the USCIS Office of Citizenship at citizenshipgrantprogram@uscis.dhs.gov .

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), USCIS wrote that we’re excited to announce USCIS is accepting applications for the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, which will distribute up to $10 million to immigrant-serving organizations who provide citizenship instruction & civic integration services.

We’re excited to announce USCIS is accepting applications for the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, which will distribute up to $10 million to immigrant-serving organizations who provide citizenship instruction & civic integration services.

⬇️ — USCIS (@USCIS) April 24, 2024

“The announcement of the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program application period is always an exciting time for USCIS,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Through this program, we empower organizations to help legal immigrants pursue citizenship. Our outreach efforts this year seek to ensure eligible organizations that focus on remote, underserved, or isolated communities are aware of USCIS funding opportunities and that grant funds are assisting more historically underserved communities.”