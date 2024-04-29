The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) application correction process today, April 29. Eligible candidates can make changes on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in till May 1. The registrations were concluded on April 28, 2024.

“Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application online through the Correction Window at https://exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ during the period when the correction/editing window is made available,” reads the notification.

JIPMAT 2024 will be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.

Steps to make changes to JIPMAT 2024 form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 form correction.