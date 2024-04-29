The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam or SRMJEEE 2024 Phase-I results today, April 29. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2024 Phase-I was conducted from April 20 to 22 for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check SRMJEEE Results 2024

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in Go to ‘Admissions’ section and click on Login Enter your login/user ID and password The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SRMJEE Phase I results 2024.

Candidates securing passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University to present all the original documents.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Phase-II examination are underway and the application deadline is June 15. The SRMJEE Phase-II will be held from June 21 to 23.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.