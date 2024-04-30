The Allahabad High Court will conclude the online application process for direct recruitment of Advocates to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service today, April 30. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in .

The Preliminary exam schedule will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 35 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Practice: An advocate candidate must be a person not already in the service of the Union or of State and has been for not less than seven years an advocate having continuous practice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ OBC/ EWS category and applicants from other states will have to pay a fee of Rs 1400, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates belonging to the State of UP. The fee of Rs 750 is for PWD category candidates of the General/ OBC/ EWS category belonging to the State of UP only and Rs 500 is for PWD category candidates of SC/ ST category belonging to the State of UP only.

Here’s the HJS 2023 exam syllabus.

Steps to apply for Allahabad HC HJS 2023

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on U.P.H.J.S.-2023 Now click on ‘Online Application Form’ and register yourself Click ‘Login’, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UP HJS 2023.