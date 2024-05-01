Haryana Male Constable registration 2024 ends today at hssc.gov.in; direct link here
Today, May 1, is the last date to register for the recruitment of of Male Constable (Mounted Armed Police) of Haryana Police department under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 66 Male Constable (MAP) posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on April 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject. No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for Higher education.
Fee
There is no application fee required.
Steps to apply for the Male Constable (MAP) posts
Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Advt. No 2 /2024 - Online Application For Recruitment Of Mounted Armed Police Of Police Department”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
