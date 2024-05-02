The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result of Madhyamik or Class 10 exam today, May 2. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Class 10 Madhyamik exam was held from February 2 to 12, 2024. An estimated 8 lakh students appeared for the examination.

“The West Bengal board results were announced at a press conference conducted by the WBBSE officials. Other details such as pass percentage, toppers, and gender-wise performance, among others were also shared during the press conference, apart from the marks,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download WB Class 10 results 2024

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on West Bengal Board of Secondary Education 2024 Key in your roll number and date of birth The WB Class 10 Madhyamik results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WB Class 10 results 2024.