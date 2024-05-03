The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards doe the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 (AP ICET-2024). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled for May 6 and 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 8. The final answer key, result, and ranks will be released on June 20, 2024.

Steps to download AP ICET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ICET 2024 admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP ICET 2024 admit card.

APICET 2024 is being held for admissions into first year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.