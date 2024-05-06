The Indian Navy has released the notification for the Agniveer MR/SSR 02/24 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from May 13 to 27, 2024.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.