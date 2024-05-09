UPCATET 2024 correction window opens; check details here
Applicants can make changes to their forms at upcatet.org.
The S.V.P University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has invited applicants to make changes to their Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2024 or UPCATET 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes on the official website upcatet.org till May 14 upto 5.00 PM.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and 12. Candidates can download the admit card from May 27. The result will be announced on June 22. Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:
UPCATET 2024 Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for UPCATET 2024
Visit the official website upcatet.org
On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for UPCATET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.