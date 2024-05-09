The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the Class 10th board exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 73.40%. To qualify the exam, students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks. The SSLC exams were conducted from March 25 to April 6.

The girls have outperformed boy with a total pass percentage of 81.11%, whereas the total pass percentage for boys is 65.90%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download SSLC result 2024

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSLC result 2024.