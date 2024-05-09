The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results of the Class 12th examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.

This year, a total of 88.64% students have qualified the exam. The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 13.

As per a report by NDTV, the total pass percentage for Arts stream is 89.18%. The total pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams are 89.88% and 87.80%, respectively.

Steps to download Class 12th result 2024

Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the Class 12th result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 12th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.