The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Indian Forest Service exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 147 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service. The interview round was conducted from April 22 to May 1, 2024.

“Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their Examination/ Recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos.011-23385271 / 23381125,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IFS final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IFS final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC IFS final result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.