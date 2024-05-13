The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Marketing Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Research Officer and other posts under Advt No 09/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till May 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.