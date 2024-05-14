Today, May 14, is the last date to apply for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024 on the Union Public Service Commission’s ( UPSC ) official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at upsc.gov.in . The form correction window will open on May 15 and close on May 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on the apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay the fee, and upload the documents Select the exam centre and submit the form Download form and take a printout for future reference