The Indian Navy has commenced the online application process for the Agniveer MR/SSR 02/24 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in till May 27, 2024.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:



Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Steps to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in On the homepage, click on Agniveer 02/2024 MR & SSR 2024 Register yourself on the portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Agniveer 02/2024 SSR & MR

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.