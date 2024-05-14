The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the final answer key of the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) recruitment exam 2023 in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

One mark will be awarded to all candidates for the corrected questions irrespective of attempt, reads the notification. The exam was conducted on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

Steps to download GDMO final answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GDMO 2023 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GDMO final answer key 2023.