Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 10 Board exam results today, May 15. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website www.gbshse.in.

The Goa Board SSC Class 10 exams were conducted from April 1 to 24, 2024. A total of 19557 candidates registered for this examination, out of which 24 candidates withdrew their applications for various reasons.

This year, girls surpassed the boys with the overall pass percentage of girls being 92.93% and pass percentage of boys being 91.82%. The overall recorded pass percentage this year is 92.38%.

Steps to download Goa Class 10 Board results

Visit the official website www.gbshse.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ > ‘Examination Results’ On the result portal, click on ‘Get results’ Click on ‘SSC Results 2024’ and key in your credentials Download a copy of the results and take a printout

Direct link to download GBSHSE Class 10 results 2024.