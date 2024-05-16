The Department of School Education, Telangana will release the admit cards for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TS TET 2024) today, May 16. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ .

“TS TET - 2024 Hall Ticket will be released on 16 May 2024 and all the candidates are advised to download their Hall Tickets from the website,” reads the notification.

The computer based test will be conducted between May 20 and June 3 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Steps to download TS TET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ On the homepage, click on TS TET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference