The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for the Class 9th and 11th. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

This year, a total of 98.48% of candidates have been declared qualified in the Class 11th exam and 98.39% in the Class 9th exam, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Class 9th, 11th result 2024

Visit the official website www.jacresults.com On the homepage, click on the Class 9th, 11th result links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 9th result 2024.

Direct link to download Class 11th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.