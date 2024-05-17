The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by May 23, 2024.

“All objections must be fled with supportive document in the specified box provided for the purpose latest by 23rd May, 2024 after which the same will be disabled automatically. No objection shall be entertained through e-mail, by post, in person or in any other mode under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from April 24 to May 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2712 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE II 2023 answer key

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ section Key in your registration details and login Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any