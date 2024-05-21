Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the results of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS ECET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on May 6, 2024. TS ECET 2024 is the entrance test for Diploma of Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy and for BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates.

Steps to download TS ECET 2024 result

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ECET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS ECET 2024 results.