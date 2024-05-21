Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the results of Class 12th. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.mbse.edu.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 78.04%, reports ToI. To qualify the examination, the students must secure a 33 marks out of 100 in each subject and 33% aggregate.

Steps to download Mizoram HSSLC result 2024

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in On the homepage, click on the Mizoram HSSLC result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Mizoram Class 12th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.