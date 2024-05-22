Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 schedule (CMS 2024 exam). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates can download the CMS 2024 exam schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Direct link to CMS 2024 exam schedule.

Selection scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.