Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10th and 12th, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites tbresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage for Class 10th and Class 12th is 87.54% and 79.27%, respectively. The Class 10th exam was conducted from March 2 to 23 and the Class 12th exam was held from March 1 to 30, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th result 2024

Visit the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10th result.

Direct link to download Class 12th result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.