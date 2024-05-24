The University of Calicut has released the admit card for the Calicut University Common Admission Test 2024 or CUCAT 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admission.uoc.ac.in.

CUCAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 28 to 30 in two shifts — 10.00 AM 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held for admissions to P.G./ Integrated P.G./ M.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed/ BPES (Integrated)/ LLM Programmes.

Steps to download CUCAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website admission.uoc.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CUCAT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

