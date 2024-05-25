Today, May 25 is the last date to apply for the SPPU entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and Integrated and Interdisciplinary Programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on Pune University’s official website www.unipune.ac.in .

The online entrance exam for UG and PG courses will be held on June 13, and June 14 to 16, respectively. The exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The admit card will be released 5 days before the commencement of the online examination.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to the reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for SPPU admission 2024

Visit the official website campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx Go to the ‘Registration’ tab and create an account Login at the portal and apply for the desired course Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application form Download the form and take a printout for future reference