The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result of Class 12 Board exams 2024. Students can check and download their results from the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in .

The Odisha Board exam for Class 12th was held from February 16 to March 20, 2024. “This year, the pass percentage of the Science stream is 86.93% which is higher than the Commerce stream (82.27%) and Arts stream (80.95%),” reports Indian Express.

Approximately 3.8 Lakh students appeared for the Odisha board Class 12 exams this year. The students who did not clear these exams will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33% to pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams.

Steps to download Odisha CHSE result 2024

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in On the Homepage click, Annual HS Examination Result 2024 (Select Stream) Key in the required credentials Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Odisha Board Class 12 result (Arts)

Direct link to Odisha Board Class 12 result (Science)

Direct link to Odisha Board Class 12 result (Commerce)