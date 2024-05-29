The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will today, May 29, close the online application window for the post of Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture Science (BSc Horti)/ Agriculture Science (BSc Agri) from any recognised University/ Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC BHO post 2024

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the BHO application link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference