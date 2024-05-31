The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com .

“Candidates can print results using PID and Password through ATMA candidates login on 30th May 2024 after 5.00 PM,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on May 25, 2024. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Steps to download ATMA May result 2024

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATMA May 2024 result.