The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com.

“Candidates can print results using PID and Password through ATMA candidates login on 30th May 2024 after 5.00 PM,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on May 25, 2024. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Steps to download ATMA May result 2024

  1. Visit the official website atmaaims.com

  2. On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATMA May 2024 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.