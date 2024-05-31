ATMA May 2024 result announced; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com.
“Candidates can print results using PID and Password through ATMA candidates login on 30th May 2024 after 5.00 PM,” reads the notification.
The exam was conducted on May 25, 2024. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.
Steps to download ATMA May result 2024
Visit the official website atmaaims.com
On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ATMA May 2024 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.