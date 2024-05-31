The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) will close the online application window for the Technical Assistant Mains Exam 2024 today, May 31. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in . The last date for payment of fees is June 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3446 Technical Assistant vacancies under Advertisement Number 07/2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per State Government reservation rules.

Education qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture / Forestry OR B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering AND (ii) UPSSSC PET 2023 score card. More details in the recruitment notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for Technical Assistant exam 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the Technical Assistant Mains exam 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference