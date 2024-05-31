The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the viva-voce/ personality test schedule of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The PT will be conducted from June 10 to 14 in two shifts — 8.00 AM and 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS 2023 PT schedule

  1. Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2023 PT schedule link

  3. The schedule will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the schedule

  5. Take a printout for future reference

