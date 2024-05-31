HPSC HCS 2023 personality test schedule out; check details here
Candidates can download the personality test schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the viva-voce/ personality test schedule of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The PT will be conducted from June 10 to 14 in two shifts — 8.00 AM and 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.
Steps to download HCS 2023 PT schedule
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2023 PT schedule link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to HCS 2023 viva-voce/ PT schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.