Today, May 31 is the last date to apply for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test June 2024 or HP TET 2024 with a late fee of Rs 300. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website hpbose.org. Candidates can make changes to their forms from June 1 to 3, 2024.

HP TET June 2024 will be held from June 22 to July 2, 2024. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Direct link to the official notice.

Examination Fee

A fee of Rs 800 is applicable to general category candidates and for its Sub-Categories (except PHH), whereas Rs 500 is for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) Categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET June 2024

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on HP TET June 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HP TET June 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.