The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM.

“The Instructions printed on Hall Ticket are also made available to the candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the Instructions carefully, and follow them while attending the Preliminary Test. The Commission will not be held responsible if candidates make any mistakes or for any violation of the instructions on OMR Answer Sheet and on Hall Ticket,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Steps to download Group I admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Once live, click on the link to download Group I services exam admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TSPSC Group I admit card 2024.