Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Child Development Project Officer posts’ recruitment exam under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Steps to download CDPO admit card 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the CDPO posts’ application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

