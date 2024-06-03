JPSC CDPO admit card released; exams on June 10
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Child Development Project Officer posts’ recruitment exam under Advt No 21/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.
Steps to download CDPO admit card 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab
Click on the CDPO posts’ application link
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JPSC CDPO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.