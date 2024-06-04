Today, June 4, is the last date to register for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2024 being hosted by the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM. The application correction/edit window will be open from June 5 to 11.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2024 will be held on September 1 for admission to 459 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The courses will commence on July 2025.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Here’s UPSC CDS 2, 2024 notification.

Application Fee

Applicants (except Female/SC/ST candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 at the time of application. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 3 2

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 122nd SSC (Men) (NT) — 276

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 36th SSC Women (NT) — 19

TOTAL — 459

Age

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2001 and not later than July 1, 2006 only are eligible.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2001 and not later than July 1, 2006 only are eligible.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2025.

(iv) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2006 only are eligible.

(v) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2006.

Educational qualification

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2024

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2024.