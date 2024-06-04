The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TS TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ .

The computer based test was conducted between May 20 and June 3 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Along with the provisional answer key, the response sheets have also been released by the department. Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key by logging into the objection link provided on the website.

Steps to download TS TET 2024 response sheets

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ On the homepage, click on ‘Response Sheet’ Login using your hall ticket number and other details The TS TET 2024 response sheet will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET 2024 response sheets.

Direct link to download TS TET 2024 answer keys.

Direct link to download TS TET 2024 objection link.