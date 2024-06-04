The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the exam calendar for the recruitment exams of 2024. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Additional Private Secretary Exam 2023 (Shorthand/ Typing) will commence on June 28. The Assistant Town Planner (Preliminary) Exam 2023 will be held on June 30, followed by the Assistant Town Planner (Main) exam scheduled for September 15. The Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Main) Exam 2023 will be conducted on July 28, 2024.

UPPSC Combined State/ Senior Subordinate Service (Preliminary) Exam 2024 will be conducted on October 27, 2024. The Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Exam 2023 will be held on December 22.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the UPPSC exam calendar 2024.