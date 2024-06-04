The University of Hyderabad has commenced the online registration process for Ph.D admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. Eligible candidates can register for the admission process on the official uohyd.ac.in till June 18, 2024.

Candidates who have qualified the UGC NET 2024 and CSIR UGC NET are qualified to apply for the admission process. The University of Hyderabad will conduct the entrance test for Ph.D admissions on July 7. The admit cards are expected to be released by June 28. The University is opening admissions for select courses like translation studies, English language studies, health sciences, materials engineering, and nanoscience technology.

“PhD admissions to the University of Hyderabad for other courses except the above-mentioned will be through UGC NET, CSIR-NET, 2024 and the schedule for the same will be notified separately. The list of shortlisted candidates will be prepared by the University of Hyderabad to call them for the final interview. The list will be published on the official portal,” reports Indian Express.

Here’s the Ph.D admission prospectus.

Here’s the qualification criteria.

Application Fee

General: Rs 600

EWS: Rs 550

OBC-NCL: Rs 400

SC/ST/PWD(PH): Rs 275

Steps to apply for UoH Ph.D admissions

Visit the official uohyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link for Ph.D Admissions 2024-25 Now click on the application link and register to proceed Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the filled out form

Direct link to apply for Uoh PhD admissions 2024-25.