The S.V.P University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2024 or UPCATET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upcatet.org .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and 12. The result will be announced on June 22.

UPCATET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download UPCATET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPCATET admit card 2024.