The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the counselling schedule for the registration process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates will be able to register on the official website josaa.nic.in from June 14 onwards.

According to the official schedule, the results of the Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2024 will be declared by June 14 by 5.00 PM. The registration process will start after the results are declared. The payment for JoSAA 2024 seats will commence on June 10. The first round seat allocation results will be declared by June 20, 2024.

Direct link to download JoSAA schedule.

Only candidates who have qualified JEE Advance and AAT 2024 will be qualified to register for the counselling process. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

“Eligible candidates will have to register and fill in their choices for institute and course, they will be allotted the same as per their rank. Earlier, JoSAA counselling was jointly conducted by NIT Rourkela, however this year the authority has not shared any update on this. Students can register on the official website— josaa.nic.in,” reports Indian Express.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2024

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Once live, click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2024” Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choices and review Lock the filled choices