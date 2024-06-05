Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Engineer, Senior Officer, Senior Manager and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hindustanpetroleum.com till June 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR, OBCNC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180+GST, whereas the candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies 2024

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers 2024-25” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.